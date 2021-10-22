Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,633. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.54.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

