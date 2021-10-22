Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

MC opened at $72.09 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

