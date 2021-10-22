Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $2.04. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

OSK stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.