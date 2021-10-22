Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Paychex reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 985,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

