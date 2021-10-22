Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $671.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.30 million and the lowest is $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Primerica by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

