Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $35.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $12.00 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

