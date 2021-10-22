Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.48 on Friday. RPC has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.13.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

