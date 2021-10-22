Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $181.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.