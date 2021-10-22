Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.98. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

