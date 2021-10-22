Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $9.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.61 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.73 billion to $40.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.85 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.52.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 56,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

