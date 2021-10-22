Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Million

Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $1.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $1.51 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $5.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $28.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,810,760 shares of company stock worth $4,961,388 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.