Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

