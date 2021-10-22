Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.17. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

