Zacks: Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.74). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($17.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

CCCC stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

In related news, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,182 over the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

