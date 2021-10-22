Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $676.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NVST stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Envista has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Envista by 0.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Envista by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.