Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

