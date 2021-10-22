Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Landec reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landec by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Landec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,190,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNDC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 74,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,174. The firm has a market cap of $279.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

