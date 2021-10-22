Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.79 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEPT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.42. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

