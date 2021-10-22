Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post sales of $869.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $867.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

