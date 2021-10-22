ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1,997.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.00280804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00113252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00147314 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

