Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,553.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.99 or 0.06501548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00313418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.68 or 0.01000218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00088851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00426074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00272737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00251472 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

