ZCore (ZCR) Tops One Day Volume of $123.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $88,590.48 and approximately $123.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,164,166 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

