Zebi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $41,367.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00071358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,436.35 or 0.99578201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.59 or 0.06491084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022369 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,079,865,777 coins and its circulating supply is 821,185,264 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

