Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $574.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.82 and its 200 day moving average is $526.47. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

