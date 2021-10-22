Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 329.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 219.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $533.61 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.02 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

