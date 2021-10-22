Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Up 0.3%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 31,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 68,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

