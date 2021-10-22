Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $32,379.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.

NYSE ZEN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

