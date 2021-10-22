Zenswap Network Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $33,404.05 and approximately $58.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00214640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010980 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

