ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $1.19 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00195360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010561 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

