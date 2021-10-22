Zigcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.11 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $188,671.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00216212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00103593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.