Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $157.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.76 or 0.00474698 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.19 or 0.00998359 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,192,057,402 coins and its circulating supply is 11,900,590,249 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

