ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,392,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,285,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.61% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $43,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOP stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

