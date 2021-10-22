Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $273,559.45 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55.

On Monday, August 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,096. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after buying an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 694.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,716,000 after buying an additional 564,584 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

