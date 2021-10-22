Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.10

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 24.57 ($0.32). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 24.57 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,250 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.21. The company has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

