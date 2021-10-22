Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,845,381.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,903,671.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00.

ZM stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $277.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,117. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.