ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 2,100 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 42,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,721. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

