Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of Zynex worth $46,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

