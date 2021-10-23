-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 432,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $495.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

