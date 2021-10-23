-$0.04 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $495.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.