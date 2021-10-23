-$0.05 EPS Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

