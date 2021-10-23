-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.81. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CohBar during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

