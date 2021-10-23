-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

