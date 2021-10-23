-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Invacare posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invacare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.68. 262,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

