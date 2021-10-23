-$0.20 EPS Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

IVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of IVC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 262,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

