$0.27 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kinder Morgan also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

