$0.67 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albany International by 52.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Albany International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $81.13. 72,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

