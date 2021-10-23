$0.67 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Albany International posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

AIN traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $81.13. 72,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

