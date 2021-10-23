$0.67 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock remained flat at $$33.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,308,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

