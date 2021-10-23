$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Avient reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Avient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

