$0.82 EPS Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,950. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Granite Construction has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $44.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Granite Construction by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

